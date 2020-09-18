Here's how you can buy new Apple iPhone SE for as low as Rs 18,499

Customers waiting to buy Apple's budget iPhone SE may have something to cheer. The phone is currently retailing at Rs 35,999 on Flipkart. However, there are deals available that could potentially bring down your cost of owning the iPhonse SE to just Rs 18,4999! Find out how.

Apple had launched the iPhone SE in India in April 2020 for Rs 42,500. It features some of the latest hardware available on Apple’s current flagship line up, the iPhone 11 series but shares the design language of the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone IPS display with a 750*1334 resolution. Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE features thick bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. There is also a solid-state Home Button that houses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

While the design may be relatively dated, the performance unit packs Apple’s latest hardware. The iPhone SE features an A13 Bionic chip that is found on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series. There is also a third-generation Neural Engine for faster and more efficient machine learning.



How to get it for cheap?

To begin with, Apple started assembling iPhone SE in India earlier this year bringing down the costs. The benefits have been passed to the consumers. The prices of all iPhone SE 2020 models listed on Flipkart show a discounted price.

This is where things get interesting.

If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, an additional 5% 'unlimited cashback' can be availed. A similar 5% 'discount' is also being offered if one uses an Axis Bank credit card to buy the iPhone SE on Flipkart.

However, Flipkart says one can buy the iPhone SE in an exchange as well. The e-tailer is offering up to Rs 17,500 bringing down its cost to Rs 18,499.

Flipkart has listed the iPhone SE 138 GB for Rs 41,999 and 256 GB version continues to sell for Rs 51,999.