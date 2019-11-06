Here’s how Veri5Digital uses AI, ML and analytics to disrupt identity verification

Cybersecurity is one domain that costs the Indian economy billions of dollars every year. In today’s increasingly digital era, identity verification and sensitive data protection are becoming more challenging by the day. It’s thus necessary for businesses to authenticate the identities of their consumers, employees, channel partners, and merchants. Especially, post incidents such as the Cambridge Data Analytics scandal, the need for a comprehensive identity technology solution is greater than ever.

Veri5Digital, a digital ID startup, is capitalizing on this opportunity with the help of technology. The Bengaluru-based company was founded by its CEO Saru Tumuluri as an entrepreneur in residence at Khosla Labs. In August this year, the firm raised $2 Mn in Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures.

“Most digital identity verification firms work with scanned data provided by the customers, and therefore are vulnerable to identity fraud. What sets Veri5Digital apart from others is that it authenticates the data derived from government websites and databases, providing an additional layer of security,” says Tumuluri.

The company leverages AI and data analytics extensively for this.

It incorporates AI-driven data analytics into the identity verification systems to detect the possibility of fraud before it actually takes place. The analysis starts with predetermined data sets. These can involve tracking multiple identities back to the same device within a specific time-frame or the use of incorrect addresses.

To do this, data science and analytics are used to input sets of both true and false data to train the ML system to understand the difference. By using this pre-set data input, ML face-matching and voice recognition algorithms become smarter and eventually provide accurate results.

Additionally, the company is also deploying Blockchain to ensure end-to-end encryption of any data that goes through the platform.