Here's how to transfer Google Play Music library to YouTube Music before your data is deleted

Users can download, transfer, or delete their Google Play Music playlist until February 24.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST

Google Play Music services were shut down late last year. The company had asked users to move their music library to YouTube Music before it discontinues the service. Now that the service has discontinued, users now have a limited time to transfer Google Play Music playlist to YouTube Music.

According to 9to5Google, users can download, transfer, or delete their Google Play Music playlist until February 24. After the mentioned date, all of the remaining Google Play Music data will be wiped out. The report further states that Google has started emailing users to inform them about the same.

Users can download or transfer their music library, purchases from the Google Play Music. Following February 24, users will not be able to recover the deleted data from Google Play Music.

How to transfer Google Play Music playlist to YouTube Music:

To transfer your Google Play Music playlist to YouTube Music, open your Google Play Music app on the device or visit music.google.com to get the Transfer to YouTube prompt. You will be then redirected to YouTube Music to transfer all your Google Play Music data. You can also manage your playlist or delete it altogether.

Once all your data is transferred, Google will notify you via email, as well as via a notification, on your smartphone.

YouTube Music is a free music streaming service. However, if users want an ad-free experience, they will need to pay Rs 99 per month for the YouTube Music Premium Plan. There is also a Rs 129/month plan called YouTube Premium that offers an ad-free user experience while allowing you to play videos in the background or download them offline within the app.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google
first published: Feb 8, 2021 02:52 pm

