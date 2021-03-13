Here's how to set parental controls on Netflix

Popular OTT platform Netflix offers a variety of web series and movies for users to binge-watch. Some of the available content on Netflix is A-rated suitable only for individuals above 18 years. Netflix comes with a few parental controls that give parents the option to choose the kind of control their children and under-approved age individuals can watch.

Parental controls on Netflix help parents or guardians set up various controls that help avoid their children below a certain age group from watching inappropriate content. You can filter out such content on Netflix by setting up parental controls.

To choose the types of TV shows and movies your kids can watch, you can manage their profiles individually or create a profile with the Netflix Kids experience with titles for children.

To create a new profile, go to Manage Profiles and select Add Profile.



To set up parental controls, go to Netflix.com/account and log in to your Netflix account.



Scroll down until you see ‘Profile & Parental Controls’.



You can name the profile as per your liking. To use the Netflix Kids experience, select Kids.



Select Continue. The new profile will show on the list of profiles on your account.



Those with access to the Kids account will not have direct access to account settings. The profile will only play TV shows and movies selected for kids.

Netflix also offers parental controls that can be set up for each profile. If you already use parental controls that apply to your entire Netflix account, you can get the latest version and customise controls for individual profiles.

To do so, go to the Accounts page from a web browser. Next, open the Parental Controls page where you can choose a maturity level for each profile. You can also set up a PIN that is required for that profile to log in. Once you have set up the desired settings, click Save. If you select a maturity rating that exceeds the level allowed for the Netflix Kids experience, then the Kids experience will not be applied to that profile.