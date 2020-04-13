Here's how to protect your Netflix account with a PIN

Video streaming service Netflix recently added a feature that allows users to protect their profiles with a PIN. The individual PIN locking keeps other people on an account from accessing your profile. Netflix introduced the new feature as part of the updated parental control, which prevents kids from entering a parent’s profile and stream age-restricted content.

PIN protection can also be useful for accounts that have multiple profiles. For example, if you share a Netflix account with multiple friends, each one of you can set up a PIN for the respective profile and prevent others from viewing your history and customised personalised experiences.



Open a web browser and go to netflix.com. Sign in to your account from the web browser as the feature does not work on smartphones or tablets.

Click on your profile photo on the top right corner and choose ‘Account’.

Under the ‘Profile & Parental Controls section’, click on the arrow next to your profile icon. You will then see a Profile Lock setting. Click on ‘Change’.

You will now be required to enter the password to ensure that you are the account owner. Once you have entered the correct password, you will see an option that reads ‘Require a PIN to access your profile’.

Enter a four-digit PIN. You can also add the same PIN for other profiles.

Once done, click Save.



Once you have set up a PIN for your profile, Netflix will ask you for it every time you log in. The setting is applied to all devices, including smartphones, TV, etc.