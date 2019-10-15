Here’s how strategic implementation of AI can revolutionize eyecare

Dr. N Veerabhadra Rao

Artificial intelligence is perhaps one of, if not, the most disruptive technologies of this era. Although it has been practised for over 60 years, AI has really emerged as a practical part of operations across industries in the last decade or so. Healthcare is one such sector where its impact promises to be far-reaching. Of the numerous benefits AI has to offer, enhanced patient safety and greater accessibility are the most obvious ones.

A report titled ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI): Healthcare’s new nervous system’ by Accenture estimates that health AI market in the US will be worth USD 6.6 billion by 2021, with a staggering CAGR of 40 percent. Accenture’s analysis further predicts that key clinical health AI applications can potentially create USD 150 billion in annual savings for the US healthcare economy by 2026.

Adopting AI in eyecare

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 285 million people across the globe suffer from some form of visual impairment. WHO further estimates that almost 70 percent of these cases could have been prevented with early detection and screening. While refractive errors, such as near-sightedness (myopia) and farsightedness (hyperopia) are more commonly reported, a large percentage of the world’s population is affected by vision-threatening conditions.

According to the latest medical data, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration are among the leading causes of blindness. Since these conditions may not show any symptoms for years, their diagnosis can be difficult without the intervention of an ophthalmic specialist. Unfortunately, in low-income and lower-middle-income countries, there is a severe shortage of ophthalmologists, especially outside urban settings.

This is where artificial intelligence comes to the rescue. Implementation of AI-driven applications in eyecare can aid in data analysis, preliminary diagnosis, remote monitoring and clinical trial, among many other facilities. More importantly, AI can help doctors making quick decisions, thus saving their valuable time. With AI-based remote eye-screening, patients do not have to visit a doctor until they get their eye-screening results.

Major players in the tech industry, including the likes of Microsoft and Intel, have realized the significance of AI and deep learning in providing high-quality yet cost-effective eye-health screening. In 2017, Microsoft’s MINE (Microsoft Intelligent Network for Eyecare), which leverages AI and cloud-based advanced analytics to help in eyecare delivery, was deployed across Telangana on a trial basis. More recently, search giant Google unveiled an AI-powered model that can detect diabetic retinopathy with a level of accuracy on par with human experts.

The primary reason for AI’s growing participation in eyecare is its ability to accumulate and analyze data within minutes or even seconds. Advances in machine learning, as well as the availability of diverse retinal image sets, have propelled the development of AI systems that can assess the presence or absence of any eye disease, and if present, specify its type, severity and stage.

This is not only applicable for diabetic retinopathy, which is relatively easy to detect, but also for age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma. These AI systems could improve the speed and accuracy of eye screening programmes. Additionally, large-scale deployment of AI will facilitate better access to eyecare to the underserved sections of the population.

AI meets eyecare in India

India, although a late entrant to the AI race, has already made great strides in this field. The government has taken a slew of measures to promote widespread adoption of AI-based applications across different industries and verticals. But, eyecare remains one of the areas with the least AI penetration.

Of many reasons, limited availability of data poses the biggest challenge for AI developers building applications that specifically cater to the Indian audience. As a result, they are often forced to heavily rely on data acquired from the US or Europe, which may not an accurate reflection of the indigenous population.

Nevertheless, we can’t deny the small yet significant progress India has made when it comes to integrating into eyecare. The Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai is using a Google system that takes the help of AI to diagnose diabetic retinopathy from retinal scans. While these AI-driven solutions are new, once deployed properly, they can change the state of eyecare in India as we know.

ZEISS’s Bangalore-based Medtech R&D center CARIn has also harnessed the power of artificial intelligence for the development of eyecare solutions. Its proprietary machine learning algorithm can atomically accurately detect diabetic retinopathy at an early stage. Industry estimates suggest that more than 25,000 patients in India have benefitted from this offering.

What makes CARIn’s product viable is its usability. The system uses a camera that takes high-quality images of the eye. The AI algorithm then analyses the pictures to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy such as haemorrhaging. The entire process takes only about a few minutes.

Another differentiating factor of this innovation is its scalability – what Aravind Eye Hospital is doing on a local level, CARIn is doing on a national level. It has created a complete ecosystem involving screening devices, cloud connectivity, remote applications and AI, and skilled manpower, thus allowing for large-volume screenings.