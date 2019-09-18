Here's how powerful the batteries on the newly launched iPhones are

Apple launched the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 10 in the US. While the company revealed the iPhone 11’s camera and display details, minor details of the performance unit were kept under wraps. A new report, based on TENAA listings, has revealed the RAM and battery details of the three new iPhones.

The TENAA listings have revealed one of the much-rumoured details of the iPhone 11.

According to the listing, iPhone 11 comes with 4GB RAM and has a 3,110 mAh battery, reported MacRumors. A previous report on the iPhone 11’s RAM and battery details accurately match the TENAA listing details.

What the previous report couldn’t accurately reveal is the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max’s RAM and battery details. According to the TENAA listing, iPhone 11 Pro features 4GB RAM and has a 3,046 mAh battery. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, also has 4GB RAM but features a much bigger 3,969 mAh battery.

Previous reports suggested that iPhone 11 Pro to come packed with 6GB RAM and 3,110 mAh battery. The iPhone 11 Pro Max was claimed to have 6GB RAM and a 3,500 mAh battery.

The more reliable TENAA listing shows that iPhone 11 lineup has received a significant battery upgrade over the iPhone XS series. The iPhone XR was launched with 3GB RAM and a 2,942 mAh battery. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max booted with 4GB RAM and had 2,658 mAh and 3,174 mAh batteries, respectively.