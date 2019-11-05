Here’s how PNB Metlife aligns digital processes with business goals

Digital transformation poses a challenge for most Indian insurance companies. Not PNB MetLife, though, which has constantly and seamlessly evolved its technology through processes that helped it in this transition.

Samrat Das, CTO, PNB MetLife believes that digital transformation cannot happen in silos. “Business needs to see benefits from digital assets and solutions. PNB MetLife’s digital processes are based on benefits that add value to the business,” he added.

Hence, while implementing new technologies, the company aims at creating an environment of cost and time efficient processes that ultimately enhance a customer’s experience. Its main focus during the transition period is to keep information and data secure, and intense measures are undertaken during this period to avoid any lapses.

Believing that technology is a continuous process, PNB MetLife constantly innovates on new regulations or practices imperative to the business.

One technology designed to aid the sales force with better efficiencies was the e-Branch. “Launched in 2016, this 24X7 virtual branch eliminated any dependency on physical infrastructure across Bancassurance distribution partners, thereby enabling faster transactions, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and better productivity. We have integrated similar value driven technologies for several functions – all resonating one of our values – ‘Make Things Easier’,” stated Das, while explaining how the company identifies technologies that can adhere to mature practices and stretch security beyond the boundaries of the enterprise itself.

Some other innovations from the life insurance company include conVRse and khUshi. ConVRse is a Virtual Reality (VR) based customer service platform, while KhUshi is an AI-powered app that understands language via text and speech and provides assistance to consumers.

While using the latest tech tools, how does PNB Metlife bind third party applications to its network seamlessly? “If a third party is included, like our Chatbot solution on the Facebook Messenger platform that helps users know their health quotient and educates them on critical illnesses like cancer, we have strong audit and compliance processes that govern the activities on the platform,” Das explained.

PNB MetLife has now embarked on driving operational efficiency through Robotic Process Automation (RPA), starting by automating the Auto Debit Mandate process. It deployed RPA six months ago and as a part of its digital journey, it will come up with process enhancements where the robots will handle more complex operations.