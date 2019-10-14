Here's how neo banks are driving financial inclusion

Many Indians still lack access to a bank branch, while certain customers cannot access banks during usual business hours. Now, courtesy technological advancements and internet availability, they can be easily reached through digital or neo banks.

Ramki Gaddipati, co-founder and CTO of Zeta, explains how neo-banking can offer savings, remittance and micro-credit solutions to drive financial inclusion to those not directly catered to by banks. Zeta is a cloud native neo-banking platform for issuance of credit, debit and prepaid products that enable legacy banks and corporations to launch retail and corporate products. Its products are used by financial institutions including RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Q: How can fintech companies build full-stack cloud native neo-banking solutions that fit India’s complex cultural and complex variations?

A: There is no one single recipe for this. To scale up to the needs of such a diverse nation, we need a mix of multifaceted things and go into the making of a complex banking solution. The fundamental nature of a neo banking stack is about helping the democratization of banking, which enabling many small banks rather than creating one large banking fabric. We should help smaller focused players to cater to such diverse needs.

Q: How are fintech companies like Zeta leveraging digital technologies such as AI, ML and blockchain to help BFSI companies to provide unbiased and intelligent risk decisions?

A: Blockchain is still waiting for a right fit of a solution while AI and ML are now commonplace. Be it credit assessment, predicting a potentially delinquent customer or pricing a product for a particular customer, these have a lot of ML in them. Going forward, a lot of AI might come into play in terms of proactively suggesting to a customer what kind of a financial product can best suit their various needs.