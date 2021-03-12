Here's how Google is curbing misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines

Representative image: Reuters

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is in full swing and as you wait to get vaccinated, you will no doubt be tempted to Google away and see what your options are. The problem is there is lot of misinformation around the new vaccines, which is likely to leave you confused.

While the Indian Government has taken steps to provide science-based information about your options, there is also a lot of fluff online that you have to wade through.

Google is doing its part to help with the drive in various small ways. When the first phase of the vaccination commenced, Google rolled out specific knowledge panels that show up on queries for the vaccine. These give you consolidated information on your query and are available in eight Indian languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Hindi).

The company says it has also worked with MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to amplify the science-based information around the vaccines.

"This information is sourced from MoHFW, and provides answers to commonly asked questions, displays real-time statistics around vaccinations completed, and provides links to the MoHFW website for additional local resources," says Google in a statement to the press.

Google will also work towards surfacing reliable information on vaccination centres on Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant. This is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Google is also delivering regular trends updates around the vaccination drive and the interest in vaccines split up month by month for nearly all regions across India.

As India limbers up to fight COVID-19, more companies are stepping up to the plate to provide reliable solutions for the common user.