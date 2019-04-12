App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here’s how Data Analytics proved to be the game changer for CreditMantri

Data points that are put into the company’s proprietary framework to draw credit scores and co-create products with lenders.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chennai-based CreditMantri, a fintech focused on delivering Credit Management services, has been a great case in point for how technology and digital medium can be effectively leveraged. The company has been helping millions of customers take informed decisions through its indigenous platform, with the combined power of data science and analytics.

Ranjith Punja, Co-founder & CEO of CreditMantri, takes us through the company’s data-driven journey.

Q: CreditMantri today has more than 10 million customers. How critical is data analytics for you in providing the right services and experience to customers, and also in addressing issues around bad credits?

A: The starting point for us at CreditMantri is to profile customers using institutional data (bureau and bank), statutory data (PAN, Aadhaar, GST, utility bills), and user declared data (mobile, SMS, social). We leverage a federated data approach to source real time data using customer consent, through external API’s. In a happy flow, we collect 3,000+ data points that are put into a CreditMantri proprietary framework that we call the ASCII pillars of credit – Ability, Stability, Contactability, Intent and ID – typically what lenders look at while evaluating new credit applications. This data has helped us co-create products with lenders and it helps lenders underwrite, verify and skip trace customers more efficiently and at a lower cost.

related news

For the underserved segments (credit challenged, new to credit and low income) we utilize our proprietary framework and are computing a lendability, verification and an income estimation score. This helps us to co-create products with lenders willing to lend to the underserved segments. We also utilize data analytics to drive product/service interest, and this helps us stack resources appropriately against the different segments.

Specifically for credit challenged customers, we are able to determine the profile of customers that are likely to resurrect their credit health and repay their original lender. We are also working on determining the impact of various actions taken on a customer’s credit score.

Lastly, data science and analytics helps us narrow down on better revenue earning customers and to ascertain their preferred channel of engagement. This ensures resource allocation is aligned, so that expensive calling resources are focussed on delivering the right set of conversions.

Q: What are the other key technology investments you have made and how is it helping CreditMantri?

A: Besides the proprietary scores, we have developed propensity models, use web BOTS, IVR, propensity models to drive DIY and avoid linearity in our business. Many of these models use AI and machine learning resulting in better match rates and predictability.

Q: What are your thoughts on the digital disruption in the BFSI ecosystem? There is a very positive trend of fintechs like CreditMantri very successfully catering to the needs of the market. What will drive the digital space ahead?

A: Digital data is already driving disruption in the BFSI space – from sourcing, targeting, underwriting, monitoring to paying, investing, insuring, etc.. Just like cars, taxis, hotel rooms are shared already, fintechs will lead the charge with financial services also being shared, by efficiently matching providers and users of capital. The providers may not necessarily always be banks. While the data is likely to become available, piecing it together in a meaningful manner in order to make efficient decisions will be the most critical component.

Q: What are the three key factors that contributed to the company’s fast growth?

A: One factor that helped us in the beginning is that we were the pioneers in the industry to provide a credit score online, real time and for free, to anyone who registered on our website. At that time, a credit score was only offered by the bureaus for a fee. This was, and continues to be, a big draw to our website.

The second factor that contributed to growth was the availability of venture funding from Elevar, IDG, Accion, Quona and Newid. This provided us with the ability to attract customers to our website. We invested in creating awareness and educating our customers about the importance of staying credit healthy.

Lastly, it is our mission to simplify credit decision making and we are working to make financial progress possible for the underserved. This is a large and unaddressed segment and solving for this segment meaningfully has played a significant role in CreditMantri’s role.

Q: What challenges do you see from a regulatory or policy front, which needs to be addressed to move forward?

A: The government is definitely taking the right steps to frame policy and regulation. Data privacy and data security are the key challenges - the laws around these and the effective implementation and monitoring of this is vital.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC: Will Kolkata avenge their supe ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Congratulate SOTY 2 Actors After Trailer L ...

Congress Manifesto is Not Mann Ki Baat of Megalomaniac, It's Kaam Ki B ...

Vivo Apex Preview: No Holes, No Ports, No Buttons!

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Groove to the Beats of 'First Class' in Ja ...

Ahead of Polls in Gujarat, Amit Shah Reaches Out to 'Placate' Influent ...

IPL 2019: KKR Vs DC, Can Dada's Boys Beat KKR in Eden Gardens?

Strong 6.8 Quake Hits off Eastern Indonesia, Tsunami Warning: USGS

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest Is Back & They Are Giving OnePlus 6T at the ...

Vijay Mallya Fails to Delay USD 40mn Diageo Claim, Legal Costs Mount i ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi "is the element of hat ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

'Open letters': By asking public to vote against Narendra Modi, campai ...

Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

TCS vs Infosys: Software majors beat revenue, profit estimates, but mi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.