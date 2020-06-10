Here's how COVID-19 has paved the way for futuristic technologies in the workspace

Rahul Sharma

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the way we live and work and use technology for both these aspects. It has brought our most basic human capabilities to the fore - to survive against all odds, in all aspects of life.

Businesses were neither prepared nor anticipated the overnight workspace transition and Business Continuity Planning (BCP) took a whole new meaning. The current crisis demands digital immigrants as well natives, to work remotely, productively and securely.

Businesses are rethinking their approach of technology adoption, not only to effectively navigate scenarios like a pandemic but also new ways of operating in a “New Normal”. For e.g. having a large campus where a large portion of workforce operates from will be a thing of the past or re-imagining some portion to continue to work remotely will be an emerging trend.

Amidst the severe resource crunch and absence of human interaction, by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), a company that already has a digital engagement platform in place to aid customer and employee interactions can manage real-time and relevant engagements across the entire customer journey – from customer acquisition, through conversion and into post-sale support.

On the other hand, any business that is yet to adopt a digital engagement strategy faces high levels of friction, more complex and detrimental customer and employee experiences.

Organisations will adopt solutions that cover various aspects of ‘Flexi-Work’ environment with the help of platforms to manage secure & remote - engagement, support, as well as communications and collaboration. The future is defined by seamless connections between human to human and internet-enabled devices.

Security continues to be vulnerable amid the pandemic-induced lockdown. The IT infrastructure and security of any business is at a greater risk, as the near complete switch to remote working has seen an increase in spamming, phishing, and hacking attempts internationally. Even some of the big global organisations could not remain unscathed.

Measures such as Endpoint security, VPNs, secure online meeting platforms has become even more crucial as employees use personal devices including laptops and mobiles to access their official accounts. Any lapse can expose a company's network to a host of cybersecurity threats. IT departments of most organizations remain responsible to protect the sanctity of their data. They now understand the need for industry-leading solutions that leverage encryption and Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) to ensure an enterprise-wide comprehensive data security. Companies and their employees that take steps to improve password management can mitigate the risk of a data breach.

Technical glitches happen and while they can be efficiently handled during a regular day, work from home (WFH) poses new challenges for support teams. Organisations will need to adopt flexible and reliable measures in order to resolve issues that erupt at the user's end. A proactive approach is key to achieve seamless operations, where authorised personnel are granted secure remote access to troubleshoot end-user devices with ease.

At a time when physical interactions remain restricted, open communication channels are crucial. With online collaboration at an all-time high, people need to connect without any compromise to data privacy. Popular collaboration tools being targeted to extract sensitive information showcase the need for secure communication platforms that empower it’s users with enterprise grade security and transparency in reporting and resolving issues. While best practices such as meeting room locks and password protected chats can secure a meeting to a limited extent, only now have we come to learn how end-to-end encryption for all users remains paramount.

Undoubtedly, the future belongs to simple to use, scalable and secure technologies. The current crisis remains a precursor for limitless innovations that’ll drive change in workspaces. This is the future of work and that’s why we call it the ‘new normal’.