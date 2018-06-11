Here's a look at the major announcements by Microsoft at E3 2018

Having launched 50 new games, of which 15 are Xbox exclusive games, Microsoft made gamers happy at Sunday's Microsoft E3 event.

According to techcrunch, the launch of the new games was the highlight of the event. Here is a list of what Microsoft announced at the E3 event.

Halo Infinite

Microsoft revealed the much loved first-person shooter game Halo Infinite, for Xbox. Xbox Head Phil Spencer promised that the title will be Master Chief's "greatest adventure to save humanity."

Crackdown 3

Being the most eagerly-awaited trailer, this one was a big hit. The game features a shouting Terry Crews as Commander Jaxon.

Forza Horizon 4

Microsoft also revealed Forza Horizon 4 with lots of new features and an updated graphics interface for hardcore gamers.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

This is a sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest. The latest game features a much larger world and new puzzles. This will be an Xbox exclusive game and will be available for Xbox One and Windows 10.

PUBG

PUBG is now getting a 'War Mode' and a new map for the Xbox One this year. In the E3 conference, Microsoft announced that the War Mode will be available to Xbox One users by the end of 2018.

The company has also hinted at PUBG's latest map, which is the popular game's fourth map and is based on a winter theme. The winter map is also coming to Xbox One after it is launched for PC.