Here's a look at Koo, Sandes and other Indian alternatives to Twitter, WhatsApp and TikTok

Founded in March 2020 by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo can be used to express views and opinions on various topics much like Twitter.

Sometime after news broke of Twitter's standoff with the Indian Government over multiple block requests, another app saw its popularity surge suddenly.

Senior politicians such as Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad flocked to Koo, an alternative microblogging platform that was developed by Aprameya Radhakrishna. The app saw its user base jump to 3 million and led to a rediscovery drive of sorts for other Indian alternatives to popular social media platforms.

Koo

Koo was launched in March last year and won the Indian Government's Atma Nirbhar App Challenge. The big advantage Koo has over Twitter is the fact that it allows you post in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Punjabi, Oriya, Assamese and more. There are even more languages that are going to be added sometime in the future.



You asked so I did it. I spent 30 min on this new Koo app. The app is leaking of the personal data of his users: email, dob, name, marital status, gender, ... https://t.co/87Et18MrOg pic.twitter.com/qzrXeFBW0L

— Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) February 10, 2021

Koo found itself in hot water following a test by security researcher Robert Baptiste aka Elliot Anderson. He tweeted that the app was leaking personal information or making it very easy for those who snoop around to find it.

The app itself asks for a lot of information right off the bat including age, marital status and device location. Though, Koo's founder denied that user data was being leaked, it was refuted again by Elliot in another tweet.



@aprameya the screenshots of the 1st tweet has been done on this profile. Where do you see her dob? Her gender? Her marital status? pic.twitter.com/RCkTfJU1Vw — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) February 11, 2021

Besides this, Koo also seems to have a Chinese investor who according to the developer will be exiting soon. While the app is certainly trending, we would advise you wait till they sort out their problems before jumping on.

Sandes

Another made in India alternative, this time for Facebook's WhatsApp. Currently, it is under testing and is being used by Government officials for communication. The Indian Government also fully backs the app and it has a lot of features very similar to most modern day messaging platforms.

Mitron

The biggest market that alternative apps have a huge chance of succeeding in is the TikTok market of short, viral video clips. Now that TikTok no longer exists in India, several Indian made apps are looking to plug that hole.

Mitron is one of these apps. After an initial hiccup, the app started to gain some traction because it was super similar to TikTok and made it easy for users to switch over.

Moj

Currently, the most popular alternative to TikTok in India, the Moj app has grown substantially since launch and had managed to cross 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store in January of this year, merely six months after launch.

MX TakaTak

Another member of the 100 million download club on the Play Store, MX TakaTak is another popular alternative to TikTok that apes many features and UI elements from the app by ByteDance.