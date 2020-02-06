App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here is how you can enable or disable the U1 Ultra Wideband chip on iPhone 11

Follow these steps to enable or disable the U1 Ultra Wideband chip on your iPhone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple’s latest iPhones feature the U1 Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness, allowing the iPhone 11 series to precisely locate other U1-equipped devices.

The feature sparked some controversy after a security researcher discovered that the iPhone 11 series continue to access location data even when the location access has been disabled across all system services and apps.

Apple responded by stating that the iPhones use location services to ensure that Ultra-Wideband technology is not being used in areas where it is restricted. Further, the company claims that no location data makes its way to Apple’s servers. It also released an option in iOS 13.3.1 where concerned users can turn off the U1 chip.

Here's how you can enable or disable the U1 Ultra Wideband chip on your iPhone:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone 

  • Go to Privacy > Location Services

  • Next, scroll down and look for System services at the bottom.Disabling ultra wideband chip



  • Look for ‘Networking & Wireless’ and tap on the toggle to enable/disable the Ultra-Wideband feature. If the toggle is green, it means the feature is enabled. Grey means that access to location services for the Ultra-Wideband has been disabled.pjimage-37


Do note that disabling the feature could also affect the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi performance on the iPhone.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

