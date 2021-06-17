Here are the WhatsApp features that are launching in 2021

A Disappearing mode, Multi-device support, Missed group calls and more

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp is currently hard at work on implementing a number of features into the chat platform. Here is a look at some of the major ones that we expect to launch in 2021.

Log in on multiple devices

In a chat with WABetainfo, WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart confirmed that the messaging platform will soon roll out multiple device support to its users. It will even work without an internet connection on the primary account device and will allow users to carry their chats over from one device to another. The WhatsApp team said that it was a massive technical challenge to get it working but it will roll out soon to all users after some time in beta testing.

Turn on disappearing chats for all conversations

In the same chat with WABetainfo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the chat platform is working making a 'disappearing chats' options for all conversations by default. This has to be toggled manually for each conversation currently but there is a new 'disappearing mode' in the works that allow it to work with all conversations as default.

Messages disappear after being viewed once

A new 'View Once' feature will allows private conversations where messages disappear automatically after being viewed once by the recipient. This is particularly useful for sensitive media such as classified photos or videos that you do not wish the recipient to retain.

'Read Later' will replace 'Archived Chats'

Read Later is an improved chat archival system that doesn't pepper you with notifications anytime there is an update like it currently works with archived chats. It will also be fully customisable and come with various options that the user can tweak to their liking.

A group call will accept participants after it has started

A new quality of life feature will allow designated participants to join the group call even if they managed to miss the beginning. These will make workflows much smoother instead of having to restart the call or going through the hassle of adding participants to it after it has started.