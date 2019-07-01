App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are 7 competitor products that Microsoft employees are not allowed to use

Microsoft discourages people to use Slack as it has its own team communication service – Microsoft Teams.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Microsoft office (Wikimedia)
Microsoft office (Wikimedia)

One of the world’s largest tech companies, Microsoft, has several products of their competitors that the employees are either not allowed to use or are discouraged from using.

Here is a list of seven such products as per a report by Geekwire that you will have to forgo if you plan to join the tech giant.

1. Amazon Web Services

Close

Amazon Web Services (AWS) may not be entirely banned but the employees are definitely discouraged from using them. What comes as a surprise here is the little leeway that has been granted since AWS is a direct competitor of Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

2. Google Docs

Surprisingly, Google Docs is only “discouraged for use” despite the constant tussle and competition that exists between Microsoft Office and Google Docs for office work utility.

3. Kaspersky Lab

Microsoft has not clearly laid down why Russian firm Kaspersky has been banned from use. But according to an Inc.com report, it could be linked to the United States government banning persons working for the Pentagon, the General Services Administration, or NASA from using the company's software. So, it becomes quite obvious that other American companies only followed the footsteps of the US government in this case.

4. Grammarly

Grammarly really comes across as a harmless tool on the surface, but Microsoft believes using it could give rise to security problems.

It stated that the Grammarly Office add-in and browser extensions cannot be worked with using a Microsoft network because the former is capable of accessing sensitive emails and documents that are otherwise protected by the Information Rights Management (IRM).

However, Microsoft has also mentioned that it is figuring out a way to make the technology safe to be used by company employees.

5. Slack

Microsoft has its own team communication service – Microsoft Teams -- which has functionalities exactly like Slack. Therefore, it is quite obvious that employees at Microsoft are mostly prohibited from using the competitor’s services.

In fact, Slack too had reportedly listed Microsoft Teams as its main competitor. Microsoft, however, contends that they prohibit their employees from using Slack because the free version of the service doesn’t have provisions to properly protect Microsoft’s Intellectual Property.

6. PagerDuty

Only a year ago, a Microsoft employee had upheld the services provided by PagerDuty, when the two companies had collaborated. The employee, who ran Microsoft’s Visual Studio Team Services said in a presser: “VSTS integration with PagerDuty helps manage incidents and mobilize the right people to accelerate resolution and complete the DevOps loop.”

Yet, now Microsoft employees are being discouraged from using PagerDuty.

7. GitHub

GitHub is actually owned by Microsoft, yet employees have been discouraged from using the cloud-based version of the service.

As Geekwire reported: “Microsoft cautions employees not to use the cloud version of GitHub 'for Highly Confidential types of information, specs or code.” However, the on-premise version of the service does not feature on the banned or discouraged list of Microsoft.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #Microsoft #Slack

