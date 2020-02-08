'Heard feedback loud and clear': Netflix introduces option to switch off autoplay previews

If you have been a Netflix subscriber, you might have noticed the annoying autoplay feature that gave previews of various shows as you browsed through the carousel. The company has finally listened to the long-requested demand by users to disable autoplay previews on Netflix.



Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.

We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Netflix has rolled out the option that allows users to disable autoplay previews. "We've heard the feedback loud and clear - members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix,” the company tweeted.



Log into your profile



Navigate to the ‘Who’s Watching’ tab on the top-right of the screen and click on ‘Manage Profiles’.



Select the profile you want to change the settings for and look for ‘Autoplay controls’.



Here, you can choose to remove the tick and disable autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.



In case you have been guilty of binge-watching episodes on Netflix, the streaming service is also offering an option to stop playing the next episode after the current one ends.

You need to simply head to the ‘Autoplay controls’ option and untick the first option which reads ‘Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices’. Once done, Netflix would no longer show you the five-second timer to skip to the next episode.