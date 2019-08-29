HDFC to bank on digital campaigns to promote its new Millenia cards

India’s leading private sector lender, HDFC Bank, introduced the ‘Millennia’ debit and credit cards for the millennial generation. These cards come with features like 5 percent cashback on shopping, discounts and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver. It has tied up with Mastercard for this new product range, which is available in four variants – Millennia Credit Card, Millennia Easy EMI Card, Millennia Debit Card, and Millennia Prepaid Card.

The bank aims to add two million cards targeted exclusively at youngsters within two years and another 10 million within five years, claimed Parag Rao, Country Head, Card Payment Products, HDFC Bank. He believes that this demography represents 34 percent of the country’s population, and yet did not have any financial product specifically crafted for them. Currently, he said that 28 percent of its credit card base can be classified as millennials.

The Millennia cards have a nominal fee. However, this can be waived off as the usage keeps increasing. The idea is to introduce new customers to HDFC’s banking network. At the launch of the Millennia cards, Rao stated that the bank already has a credit card base of 13 million and debit card base of 27 million.

To attract prospective customers, HDFC Bank will initially focus majority of its marketing budget on digital campaigns, which find better traction amongst the target millennial customers. These campaigns will be spread over the upcoming festive season from September onwards, when customer spending sees an uptick. The messaging will concentrate on the benefits of the four card variants, like discounts that can be availed at select merchant outlets, etc.

According to a recent survey by IndiaLends, an online lending platform, an increasing number of Indian millennials are comfortable with the idea of taking loans or living off credit cards. Their focus is more on ‘living in the now’ than investing for the future. According to the survey, 19 percent of Indian youth have borrowed funds through various means to meet their travel goals, while 20 percent have taken loans to get married.

Another report by digital lending company CASHe, showed that last year, 23 percent salaried millennials took short-term personal loans to refinance individual EMIs and 14 percent borrowed to pay off their loans.