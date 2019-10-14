App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank, Oracle partner for advanced cloud infrastructure integration

HDFC Bank is in advanced stages of discussion to migrate its user acceptance testing environment to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HDFC Bank and Oracle announced their commitment to bring more and more Indian citizens into the country’s digital economy through progressive digital banking. HDFC Bank has taken its services to the most remote parts of semi-urban and rural India. It has pioneered India’s digital banking revolution with its digital transactions growing to 85% last year. Yet 72% of India’s consumer transactions are in cash, and mainly in rural India (that accounts for more than half of India’s 1.3 billion people).

HDFC Bank started its cloud native journey with Oracle Cloud by decomposing Oracle Banking Platform application into Microservices. The bank also automated its planning and budgeting functions using Oracle Cloud, eliminating all manual interventions and removing inefficiencies, thereby becoming the first large bank in India to do so.

Additionally, HDFC Bank is in advanced stages of discussion to migrate its UAT (user acceptance testing) environment to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the India datacenter. Once implemented, it will enable the bank’s different departments – be it loans, risk, underwriting, marketing, analytics among others, to test new services in the ‘real world’, thereby speeding their ability to upgrade existing products, and roll-out new products quickly to customers. It will allow the bank to provide digital banking access to many more citizens.

The game changer for financial inclusion and digital banking is mobile banking, loans and deposits. The main challenge in achieving this feat is in reaching rural areas. When HDFC Bank moves to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the bank will be able to integrate its new services and other digital banking services, including the thousands of API solutions (e.g. with online insurance providers, ecommerce sites, travel portals, online food delivery apps etc.) already available from the bank into other mobile applications, net banking, search engine results etc.

related news

Bhavesh Zaveri, Country Head – Operations and Technology, HDFC Bank said, “Since the launch of our Go Digital – Bank Aapki Mutthi Mein campaign in 2014 we have been working to bring on board those individuals that have still not embraced the digital economy, in line with the government’s Digital India objectives. We believe Oracle Cloud will play a huge role in easing and moving more users to digital platforms for banking services.”

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

