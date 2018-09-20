App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 07:07 PM IST

HCL Technologies signs three-year contract with UK retailer Asda

The application services contract will include HCL transforming Asda’s IT application services with a new DevOps delivery model to drive data and analytics and support back-office applications through the full lifecycle of development, testing and support

HCL Technologies (HCL), on September 20 signed a three-year contract to drive IT transformation at the United Kingdom's third-largest grocery retailer, Asda.


The application services contract will include HCL transforming Asda’s IT application services with a new DevOps delivery model to drive data and analytics and support back-office applications through the full lifecycle of development, testing and support.


DevOps is a software engineering culture and practice that aims at unifying software development and software operation.


“Today’s grocery retail market is highly competitive and the increasing trend towards online shopping and in-store digitalisation puts more pressure than ever on IT to accelerate innovation," said Ashish Gupta, Corporate Vice President, at HCL Technologies.

HCL will also build a central data management platform to enable Asda to improve its insight and analytics capabilities, it said in a statement.


"As organizations embark on a digital transformation with technology increasingly driving the business, it’s critical that we have the agility to respond quickly to changing needs, particularly in capabilities such as Data and Analytics," said Phil Tenney, CIO at Asda. 

Asda operates more than 600 stores across the UK, employing over 135,000 people. The deal with HCL is part of Asda's plan to adopt a more agile approach towards application development and testing.


This would allow the company to respond faster to business requirements and reduce time to market while driving better user experience and satisfaction.

Through modernising its current data platform and adopting a new DevOps operating model, Asda will be able to break down the silos between internal IT teams, increase visibility into the application lifecycle and accelerate innovation across the business.

First Published on Sep 20, 2018 07:07 pm

