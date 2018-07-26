HCL Technologies Q1 preview: Street to watch for margin, deal pipeline

HCL Technologies, India’s fourth-largest company is going to report first-quarter results on Friday. The Noida-based company had reported a profit of Rs 2,230 crore in the fourth quarter, and revenue of Rs 13,178 crore.

Here are five things the Street will watch out for in the June-ended quarter:

Revenue

The company is expected to post a near 3 percent rise in the first quarter on a constant currency basis, aided by the integration of C3i Solutions, multi-channel customer engagement services for life sciences and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, according to a pre-earnings note by Motilal Oswal.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect HCL to post Rs 13,936.3 crore in first-quarter revenue.

Profit:

The Reuters poll expects the company to post a profit after tax of Rs 2,318.9 crore in the June-ended quarter.

M&A strategy

HCL has off late been on an acquiring spree, and analysts at IDBI Capital said they would watch out for commentary on IP partnerships and medium to long-term strategy of the company.

Margins

The operating margin is expected to rise 10-30 basis points led by rupee depreciation.

IMS commentary:

Growth in HCL's once-fastest growing business- infrastructure management services- has been slowing since the past three years as infrastructure management work shifts to cloud and deal sizes shrink.

Even though HCL has been trying to increase its revenue from other verticals, the Street will watch out for commentary on the IMS business.

Outlook:

Analysts at Dolat Capital Research expect HCL Tech to maintain its revenue growth guidance of 9.5-11.5 percent annual in constant currency terms for the coming year.

Analysts would also watch out for commentary on the forecast for rebid projects.