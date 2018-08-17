App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies launches Manchester United official app

The launch is part of the ongoing digital transformation of the club under Manchester United and HCL's partnership, which was announced in 2015

Neha Alawadhi @alnehaa
 
 
HCL Technologies launched Manchester United's official app on Thursday as part of its ongoing deal with the sports club.


The launch is part of the ongoing digital transformation of the club. Manchester United and HCL's partnership was announced in 2015, as part of which, the two will work together to explore and unveil a number of digital initiatives.


The app is built upon the digital platform developed by HCL Technologies, providing the club with a single view of fans across web and app touch points, offering fans a one-stop shop for everything related to Manchester United.


The app will make MUTV (Manchester United TV) available to be streamed via the internet, will also has an array of exclusive content, including the United Now feed which collates the latest news, polls, stats, videos and blogs.


It will also provide an unrivalled live Matchday experience, including line-ups, live match updates, blogging and player stats.


The app will deliver fans-exclusive content and behind-the-scenes player access, whilst also allowing them to share their passion for the game and connect with other fans around the world, via the app’s social integration tool, which allows for easy sharing across all major social networks, Manchester United said in a statement.

"The app was created by a dedicated project team from HCL Technologies and Manchester United. The team not only built the new app and website, but also created an advanced underlying platform that will give the club the ability to adapt as new technologies emerge,” said Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold.

Manchester United now has a robust and scalable digital platform that will allow it to integrate a number of revenue driving touchpoints including ticketing, e-commerce, events and experiences, as well as deliver benefits to key stakeholders, HCL said in a statement.


The new app and recently revamped club website (www.manutd.com) aim to establish a sustained digital relationship between fans and the club, leading to a more active and engaged user base.


“Our partnership with Manchester United has been one of continuous co-innovation. HCL’s digital experience platform has driven significant business transformation combining digital product strategy and technology innovation to deliver a compelling user experience. The Manchester United official app has received excellent reviews from a worldwide fan base with downloads in over 210 markets.," said HCL Technologies’ Corporate Vice President, Ashish Gupta.

The digital platform includes real-time authoring and editorial tools, along with content and digital asset management capabilities, providing the club’s content editors with unprecedented publishing speed and agility. The Manchester United official app and website will be the go-to destination for breaking Manchester United news and match day coverage.

The Manchester United Official app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:41 pm

tags ##ITServices #HCL Tech #HCLTechnologies #Manchester United #Technology

