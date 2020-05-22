Haven't watched anything on Netflix for over an year? Your account will be auto-cancelled if you don't do this

Do you get miffed when out of the blue you see a charge on your credit card and it takes you some time to figure out what is was for? remembering to cancel subscriptions can be a pain if you haven't used the service for quite some time.

Well, Netflix heard you.

If you haven't logged-in to your Netflix account for a year, the OTT platform will cancel your account automatically.

Starting this week, subscribed members who have not watched anything for a year will get emails and in-app notifications asking them if they would want to continue their Netflix subscription. If they don’t confirm that they want to keep subscribing, Netflix will automatically cancel their subscription. The same applies to accounts that have stopped watching content on Netflix for over two years," Netflix said in a statement.

The company said that it does not want people to continue paying for something they are not using and help them save some cash. It says that these inactive accounts represent less than 0.5 percent or a ‘few hundred thousand’ of Netflix’s overall user base.

Users who want to begin streaming content on Netflix after deactivation of subscription can re-login easily using their Netflix ID. The streaming service will store the account’s data like favourites, profiles, viewing preferences, account details, etc. for 10 months.

Notably, Netflix added over 15.7 million subscribers between January and March. This was more than double the estimates, taking Netflix’s total paid subscriber count to 182.86 million. Netflix, that serves as a key source of entertainment as a quarter of the world’s population is forced into lockdown, close to doubled its profit to $709.1 million profit from $344.1 million the previous year. Its quarterly revenue at $5.77 billion met analyst estimates.

A major surge in Netflix accounts was seen in mid-March when several countries began to go under lockdown.

Oh, and if you were worried about losing all your favourite shows, profile and viewing preferences, Netflix has it sorted. It said, "We’ve always thought it should be easy to sign up and to cancel. So, as always, anyone who cancels their account and then rejoins within 10 months will still have their favorites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details just as they left them."



