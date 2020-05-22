App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haven't watched anything on Netflix for over an year? Your account will be auto-cancelled if you don't do this

Subscribed members who have not watched anything for a year will get emails and in-app notifications asking them if they would want to continue their Netflix subscription.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Do you get miffed when out of the blue you see a charge on your credit card and it takes you some time to figure out what is was for? remembering to cancel subscriptions can be a pain if you haven't used the service for quite some time.

Well, Netflix heard you.

If you haven't logged-in to your Netflix account for a year, the OTT platform will cancel your account automatically.

Close

Starting this week, subscribed members who have not watched anything for a year will get emails and in-app notifications asking them if they would want to continue their Netflix subscription. If they don’t confirm that they want to keep subscribing, Netflix will automatically cancel their subscription. The same applies to accounts that have stopped watching content on Netflix for over two years," Netflix said in a statement.

related news

The company said that it does not want people to continue paying for something they are not using and help them save some cash. It says that these inactive accounts represent less than 0.5 percent or a ‘few hundred thousand’ of Netflix’s overall user base.

Users who want to begin streaming content on Netflix after deactivation of subscription can re-login easily using their Netflix ID. The streaming service will store the account’s data like favourites, profiles, viewing preferences, account details, etc. for 10 months.

Notably, Netflix added over 15.7 million subscribers between January and March. This was more than double the estimates, taking Netflix’s total paid subscriber count to 182.86 million. Netflix, that serves as a key source of entertainment as a quarter of the world’s population is forced into lockdown, close to doubled its profit to $709.1 million profit from $344.1 million the previous year. Its quarterly revenue at $5.77 billion met analyst estimates. 

A major surge in Netflix accounts was seen in mid-March when several countries began to go under lockdown. 

ALSO READ: What to watch: These shows will help us re-evaluate our lives during the pandemic

Oh, and if you were worried about losing all your favourite shows, profile and viewing preferences, Netflix has it sorted. It said, "We’ve always thought it should be easy to sign up and to cancel. So, as always, anyone who cancels their account and then rejoins within 10 months will still have their favorites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details just as they left them."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 08:54 am

tags #deactivate netflix account #how to cancel Netflix subscription #Netflix #netflix auto cancellation #netflix auto-subscription #Netflix Subscription #netflix subscription cancellation #OTT platform

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

North Korea's Kim Jong Un keeps low public profile in May: Analysts

North Korea's Kim Jong Un keeps low public profile in May: Analysts

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

India-Nepal ties cannot be left to the vagaries of miscommunication

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 3,583 in India due to COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 3,583 in India due to COVID-19

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.