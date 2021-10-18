MARKET NEWS

English
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don't miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am.
Technology

Hate Speech on Facebook dropped by 50%: Guy Rosen, VP of Integrity

In a blog post, Facebook VP of Integrity Guy Rosen refutes claims from leaked documents

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST

"We don't want to see hate on our platform," says Facebook's Guy Rosen


In response to the damning report by Wall Street Journal that claimed the company could not reliably screen for offensive content, Facebook's VP of Integrity, Guy Rosen penned a blog post stating that hate speech was down 50 percent on the platform.

"We don’t want to see hate on our platform," said Rosen, Adding, "nor do our users or advertisers, and we are transparent about our work to remove it."

Rosen admitted that the platform will never be perfect but stated that internal teams constantly strived to identify issues and offer solutions.

In his blog post, Rosen said that prevalence was the most important measure as it conveyed the amount of hate speech we see on the platform and the tools used to reduce it.

Rosen said that, "According to our latest Community Standards Enforcement Report, its prevalence is about 0.05% of content viewed, or about 5 views per every 10,000, down by almost 50% in the last three quarters."

Close

He also believed that the data from the leaked internal documents was being used to create a false narrative, showing that the technology the social media giant used was being misrepresented in its effectiveness at controlling the prevalence of offensive content on the platform.

"Recent reporting suggests that our approach to addressing hate speech is much narrower than it actually is," Rosen said.

He added that when Facebook began reporting its metrics on hate speech, only 23 percent was detected by systems. The rest of them were found by people and removed.

Now that number is over 97 percent but, "our proactive rate doesn’t tell us what we are missing and doesn’t account for the sum of our efforts, including what we do to reduce the distribution of problematic content."
Tags: #Facebook #Hate Speech #social media
first published: Oct 18, 2021 01:56 pm

