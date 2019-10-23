Happiest Minds positions itself as first global company that is “Born Digital. Born Agile.”

Digital and Agile are the two driving forces which lay the foundations for success of both IT companies and their customers. In today’s age, a number of companies including those born in the legacy ages have claimed to be either born digital or agile. Happiest Minds is the first organization globally to legitimately claim that the company is both born digital and born agile.

“Born Digital. Born Agile.” indicates Happiest Minds’ commitment to be agile enough to transform organizational & business practices, processes and competencies with digital technologies and solutions. It is the quick adoption and integration of emerging technologies that fundamentally changes how an organization operates and creates value for its people and customers.

Happiest Minds is “Born Digital” as it has consistently been able to create digital capital for its customers since inception by leveraging disruptive technologies to maximize return on capital and improve profitability. This is reflected in the fact that almost 100 percent of the company’s projects are digital.

Happiest Minds is “Born Agile” in many ways. The first and obvious aspect is agile delivery which ensures quick turnaround and multiple deliverables and outcomes that are essential for creating customer value in digital projects. The company is at the forefront of the agile movement which goes well beyond delivery alone. It embraces the entire organization from objective setting, feedback cycles for rapid learning, culture of responsiveness, embracing next generation technologies and even organizational structure.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “The new positioning will help Happiest Minds to further accelerate our growth and increase customer-centricity of our business. The ultimate validation is high customer and people satisfaction scores where the company continues to be well ahead of others in the industry.”