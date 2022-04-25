Halo Infinite's co-op mode may launch in August, open beta for Forge scheduled in September

343 Industries, the current caretakers of the Halo franchise under Microsoft, have shared an updated roadmap for the game for 2022.

In it, the company mentions that the much-awaited co-op support for the campaign is still months away, with a targeted release date of late August. This is for the online co-op support, local split-screen co-op is scheduled later for Season 3, which starts on November 8, 2022. The ability to replay certain missions during the campaign is also scheduled for late August.

Halo Infinite was the first game in the series to ship without the series' staple co-op modes or the Forge map editor. 343 Industries and Microsoft had made it clear months before release, that they would not be shipping the two features at launch, disappointing many fans.

An open beta for Forge is now scheduled for September and creative head Joseph Staten said they had, "Forge in private flighting with a limited audience for some time, so we’ve decided to forgo a large-scale formal flighting program and go right to open beta.”

Besides co-op and Forge, Season 2 for the free-to-play multiplayer will include two new maps (Catalyst and Breaker), Three new game modes (King of the Hill, Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing), new narrative events with Interference going live on May 3, and Alpha Pack going live on July 19. The Fractured: Entrenched event will start on May 24.

Of course, the new 100 tier battle pass is going to see no delays, and players will get free Armor cores, along with credits that can be earned in-game.