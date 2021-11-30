Halo Infinite players frustrated as cheaters invade the game

Many players want an option to disable crossplay

Halo Infinite has become the latest game to fall victim to an influx of hackers and cheaters, that are ruining online competitive titles. Players have been reporting a huge number of cases all over Reddit and Twitter, with clips that show cheaters using wall hacks or aim bots to give themselves an unfair advantage.



Another video of the aimbotter: pic.twitter.com/txw0SFJ8GC

— Response (@jcb_response) November 26, 2021

Currently, Halo Infinite hosts both Xbox and PC players together in playlists that feature different modes. This holds true for more competitive, ranked matches as well. Many players have called for an option to disable cross-play but cheating exists on consoles too.

Also Read: How Microsoft is ditching the video game console wars

The main problem is the game's anti-cheat system or lack of one. Unlike other major releases, 343 Industries isn't using a known third-party, anti-cheat app like Easy Anti-Cheat or a client-side detection system.

Instead, Halo Infinite relies on a server-side system that attempts to block or ban cheaters by studying player behaviour.

Another potential problem is the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite is free-to-play, which means even if some accounts do get banned, the cheater can simply create new ones at no cost.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer games have proven to be extremely popular among fans and new players alike with Steam Charts already showing a 24-hour peak 132,269 players and an all-time peak of 256,619 players.