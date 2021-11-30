MARKET NEWS

English
Halo Infinite players frustrated as cheaters invade the game

Halo Infinite is the latest high profile competitive game to be hit by cheaters

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
Many players want an option to disable crossplay

Many players want an option to disable crossplay


Halo Infinite has become the latest game to fall victim to an influx of hackers and cheaters, that are ruining online competitive titles. Players have been reporting a huge number of cases all over Reddit and Twitter, with clips that show cheaters using wall hacks or aim bots to give themselves an unfair advantage.


Currently, Halo Infinite hosts both Xbox and PC players together in playlists that feature different modes. This holds true for more competitive, ranked matches as well. Many players have called for an option to disable cross-play but cheating exists on consoles too.

Also Read: How Microsoft is ditching the video game console wars

Close

The main problem is the game's anti-cheat system or lack of one. Unlike other major releases, 343 Industries isn't using a known third-party, anti-cheat app like Easy Anti-Cheat or a client-side detection system.

Instead, Halo Infinite relies on a server-side system that attempts to block or ban cheaters by studying player behaviour.

Another potential problem is the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite is free-to-play, which means even if some accounts do get banned, the cheater can simply create new ones at no cost.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer games have proven to be extremely popular among fans and new players alike with Steam Charts already showing a 24-hour peak 132,269 players and an all-time peak of 256,619 players.

Cheater's have run rampant on servers of popular multiplayer titles like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone. So much so, that big name developers like Ubisoft and Bungie are teaming up to take them down.
Tags: #343 Industries #Halo Infinite #Microsoft #Windows 10 #Xbox Series S #Xbox Series X. Windows 11
