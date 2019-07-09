Half of businesses believe cloud apps make them target for cyber-attacks: Thales research

According to new research from Thales, almost half (49%) of businesses believe cloud apps make them a target for cyber-attacks. Surveying 1,050 IT decision makers globally, Thales’ 2019 Access Management Index revealed that cloud applications (49%) are listed in the top three reasons an organization might be attacked, just behind unprotected infrastructure such as IoT devices (54%) and web portals (50%).

With cloud applications now a crucial part of day-to-day business operations, the majority (97%) of IT leaders believe that cloud access management is necessary to continue their cloud adoption. However, despite four in 10 (38%) organizations appointing a CISO due to concerns over data breaches in the past 12 months, and 79% of IT decision makers stating that CISOs are responsible for selecting the solutions their company has in place, just one in 10 (14%) are given the final decision on cloud access management. In fact, companies are more likely to put their faith in a traditional IT role, CIOs (48%) when dealing with this, suggesting a disconnection between the decision-making and implementation surrounding cloud security.

Positively, the growing awareness of consumer data breaches has led to organizations taking action; almost all (94%) have changed their security policies around access management in the last 12 months. What’s more, the biggest areas of changes have focused around: staff training on security and access management (52%); increasing spend on access management (45%), and access management becoming a board priority (44%).

In spite of the updates to security policies, the majority of IT leaders (95%) believe ineffective cloud access management is still a concern for their organization. In fact, their biggest concerns are its impact on security (48%), IT staffs’ time (44%) and on operational overheads and IT costs (43%). Worse, when it comes to implementing access management solutions, they cited costs (40%), human error (39%) and difficulty integrating them (36%) as the biggest obstacles.