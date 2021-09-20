Hackers find their way into Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

The weekend beta played host to unwanted guests



It's already happening in Vanguard (Via @bennylongstroke) pic.twitter.com/4w3FjTi0hD

— DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 18, 2021

Vanguard is the next big instalment in the Call of Duty franchise. It's being developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision. The companies held a multiplayer beta for players who had pre-ordered the game and wouldn't you know it? The hackers were out in full force.

Call of Duty has faced a massive cheating problem with its games. Banning nearly 60,000 accounts at the beginning of this year in the free to play Warzone. That has done nothing to deter the hackers from ruining everyone's fun. The players even appealed for a better reporting system.

Warzone's upcoming anti-cheat measures have been heavily advertised but have clearly not been implemented in Vanguard yet. The companies also announced that players who receive bans on Warzone servers would be banned from Vanguard as well.

To be fair, policing a player base the size of Call of Duty takes a lot of work. Even its closest competitor Battlefield has had its share of hackers and cheaters, and neither company seems to have a fool proof method of stopping that from happening.

Even Apex Legends, the popular free to play Battle Royale has faced massive issues with hacking in the game. Players who were unhappy with the current state of Titanfall and Titanfall 2, which are more or less abandoned by EA and Respawn, took to hacking Apex Servers earlier this year to share "Save Titanfall" messages within Apex Legends.