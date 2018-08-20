Hacker proof: Safeguard yourself online using these simple steps

In a world where companies are increasingly conducting their business over the internet, cybersecurity is worth investing in.

Hackers are getting smarter and a data breach in any one of these companies can lead to personal, financial, and/or information of millions of people getting compromised. There are several ways by which these companies, and even people, can better protect themselves digitally.

The first and most basic advice is password management. It is ideal to have a different password for every account and these should be regularly changed after couple of months. For people who find it difficult to remember passwords, a password manager can come in handy.

Google Chrome is one browser which stays up-to-date with security measures and protocols and frequently updates itself to ensure better user safety. The browser also has in-built features that protect users against phishing sites, which secretly download malware in the background.

According to a report by CNET, Parisa Tabriz, Director of Engineering at Google, says the company invests heavily in making Chrome as non-exploitative as possible.

Having a dual-factor authorisation is almost sacrosanct, say most cybersecurity experts. Biometrics is also another tool that can ensure better security across various levels both physically and digitally. The idea is to make it as difficult as possible for a hacker.

Auto-patching allows for repairing any system vulnerability that may have been observed since launching the previous update. There is also the added advantage of not having to update yourself. Craig Williams, Director of Outreach at Cisco Talos Intelligence Group, says this can solve up to ‘85 percent of your problems.’

Be vary of suspicious emails and calls, as most attacks these days are launched by someone accidentally opening a shady email or answering a vague phone call. Before providing personal information or making any payment, it is important to verify the authenticity of the entity asking for the information.

Repeatedly backup all information present on phones, tablets, computers, and any device with a memory. Once these backups are made, it is advisable to backup those backups. This will protect data from not just hackers, but even if your device gets stolen or destroyed.

Other small tips to remember are to hover over any link before clicking on them. When you hover over them, observe the grey translucent band that appears on the bottom left corner of the screen for mysterious sounding addresses. Also, ensure that websites have the prefix ‘https’ on their addresses.

According to a report by BBC, it will be helpful to have distinct encryption codes for different levels/segments of a business. A different crypto-signature for each bit of digital information means that if one level of the company gets hacked, the others will still continue to function.

Having an overall attitude of ‘expecting the worst’ can also save a lot of heartache. Cybersecurity professionals should be vigilant and keep up-to-date with latest innovation and technology.

In short, updated malware defences, regular patching of bugs, vigorous filtering of communication going in and out, a strong password policy, and encrypting any sensitive data can protect most companies and people from online dangers, and hackers of course.