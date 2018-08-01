Gupshup partners WhatsApp for enterprise messaging

Messaging platform Gupshup on Wednesday said it is working with WhatsApp to enable enterprises to connect with their customers using WhatsApp Business.

"Gupshup is working with WhatsApp to enable enterprises to quickly and easily build a brand presence on WhatsApp. It offers programmable messaging APIs (application programming interface) and managed services that enterprises can use to connect with customers over WhatsApp and to orchestrate rich conversational messaging experiences," Gupshup said in a statement.

WhatsApp had launched WhatsApp Business to help enterprises better manage conversations with customers.

"We are excited to be among the first to provide solutions to enable enterprises early access to WhatsApp Business, and to be taking this instrumental step towards simplifying how businesses and consumers communicate with each other," Gupshup COO Ravi Sundararajan said.

Gupshup offers a single programmable smart messaging API for enterprises to communicate with customers over WhatsApp as well as more than 30 other messaging channels including SMS, web, in-app, Twitter and Facebook Messenger.

Some of the key enterprises enabled by Gupshup to gain early access to WhatsApp Business include Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and DishTV, the statement said.