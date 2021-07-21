GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update is now live

Rockstar has put out a new car-culture focused update for GTA Online

Rockstar has released a major update for GTA Online titled Los Santos Tuners. The main highlight of the update are the new cars, new missions, new heists and a new social hub called LS Car Meet.

LS Car Meet is a virtual car club where enthusiasts hang out and race each other to earn rewards, upgrades and respect. You can also watch other players mod their cars in real-time.

You can become a member of LS Car Meet for 50K of the game's virtual currency and you will get access to new clothing, new race modes, new cars, trade prices and also special contacts for use in Contracts mode.

Contract's are new missions which are playable by talking to new NPCs at the meet. You will also get access to ten brand new highly customisable cars and you can modify them to your heart's content.

Rockstar has more content planned that will be rolling out in the coming weeks which will include a rotating selection of test cars, race competition awards, challenges, new cars, new robbery contacts and even more collectibles to access.

For this week's special event, player's will be able to earn double rewards for participating and also get discounts on virtual store merchandise.