Growing credit demand urges smartphone brands to enter financial services

V Bhatia

Getting a loan has never been this easy in India – many fintechs have shown an increasing keenness to offer small-ticket loans to millennials, budding entrepreneurs and SMEs in recent times. The availability of these options has seen Indians become more credit-hungry as they seek to upgrade their lifestyles and invest in better business processes.

A BCG and Google survey in 2018 highlighted that 23 percent of Indian consumers availed retail loans digitally, which shows their comfort in using digitization to avail credit. The report also noted that SME loans and personal loans had the highest digital influence and purchase rate.

Sensing an opportunity in this domain, smartphone companies are joining the fintech fray. Chinese major, Xiaomi, launched its digital lending solution, Mi Credit, in India in December 2019. Now, Realme has forayed into financial services with the launch of Realme Paysa service.

It has partnered with ICICI Lombard, EarlySalary. LendingKart and CreditMantri to provide business and personal loans, free credit reports and other services like screen insurance. A beta version of the standalone app is available on Google Play Store and the company’s App Store.

Talking about the decision to foray into the fintech space, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India said that the company aims to repeat its success in the mobile business and become one of the top five new entrants in financial services in the next two-three years. “We are evaluating the launch of mobile phone financing and payments in 2020," he added.

Realme hopes to disburse around INR 1000 crore worth of loans and acquire around four million new customers in 2020. Individual customers can avail loans ranging from INR 8,000 to INR 1 lakh through the app, opting for repayment periods from three to 12 months. SMEs can benefit from instant business loans of INR 50,000 to INR 5 lakh, and choose to repay from one year to 60 months. Loan repayments can be done on the app ensuring better seamlessness of payment.

Through its partnership with CreditMantri, the Realme Paysa also provides users with a free credit report for 3 months. This will help customers to plan their financial and investment journey.