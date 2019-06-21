Gresham clears certification for handling cardholder data

Gresham, a provider of real-time financial transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions, announces that its Clareti Platform and associated software development processes has passed the world's highest safety standards for handling cardholder data.

The Attestation of Compliance to PCI DSS 3.2 is essential for the firm's retail banking clients aiming to protect their customers' data from malicious cyber and other attacks.

The certification is designed to protect cardholder data from theft and applies to all entities that store, process or transmit cardholder data. It comes with strict requirements for developers and manufacturers of applications that deal with this data. Updates to the PCI DSS 3.2 include additional requirements around the use of multi-factor authentication and migration deadlines for removal of Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) /early Transport Layer Security (TLS).

For certification, Gresham demonstrated it employs the required 300+ data protection processes and standards, as well as appropriate quarterly vulnerability assessments and scans.