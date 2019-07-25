Grant Thornton and Ephesoft form alliance

Grant Thornton now offers Ephesoft Smart Capture solutions to clients so they can manage unstructured data.
Grant Thornton has formed an alliance with Ephesoft, a company in enterprise content capture and data discovery solutions.
Grant Thornton now offers Ephesoft Smart Capture solutions to clients so they can manage unstructured data. This helps companies improve multiple back-end processes, such as invoicing, accounts payable and contract management. It also helps them better handle and simplify complex tasks, like taxes and revenue recognition.
“Today’s businesses struggle with reams of documents and large volumes of unstructured data,” said Nick Vellani, Advisory practice leader for the Central region at Grant Thornton. “This creates workflow and collaboration nightmares – which is where Ephesoft comes in.”