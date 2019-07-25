App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grant Thornton and Ephesoft form alliance

Grant Thornton now offers Ephesoft Smart Capture solutions to clients so they can manage unstructured data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Grant Thornton has formed an alliance with Ephesoft, a company in enterprise content capture and data discovery solutions.

Grant Thornton now offers Ephesoft Smart Capture solutions to clients so they can manage unstructured data. This helps companies improve multiple back-end processes, such as invoicing, accounts payable and contract management. It also helps them better handle and simplify complex tasks, like taxes and revenue recognition.

“Today’s businesses struggle with reams of documents and large volumes of unstructured data,” said Nick Vellani, Advisory practice leader for the Central region at Grant Thornton. “This creates workflow and collaboration nightmares – which is where Ephesoft comes in.”

Close
Ephesoft offers a customizable platform for both cloud and on-premises architectures, allowing companies to streamline their document capture processes across networks, departments and locations. Ephesoft’s Capture-as-a-Service offers a subscription-based model with a flexible OpenAPI solution that can be helpful to companies with widespread operations. This flexibility extends to on-premises server configurations and covers the spectrum of tech-stack designs.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

