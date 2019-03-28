GoZero Mobility launches One and Mile e-bikes in India

British electric bike company, GoZero Mobility just launched two of its performance e-bikes in India, the GoZero One and GoZero Mile. The company is planning to manufacture the bikes in partnership with Kolkata based, Kirti Solar.

First in terms of similarities, both bikes run on 250 W motors and feature riding modes such as Peddle Assist, Throttle, Walk Mode and Manual Peddle. Battery packs on both bikes are lockable as well as removable for easy charging purposes through a standard 230 V outlet. Connectors too, on both bikes are IP65 rated with an additional USB port.

In terms of differences however, the One is the flagship model and gets features over the standard Mile e-bike. First, the One gets a 400 Wh lithium battery pack with a range of 60 km on a full charge. The Mile on the other hand gets a 300 Wh battery pack giving you a lower range of 45 km.

Both bikes get display units, but while the Mile gets a basic LED display, the One receives a backlit LCD unit that additionally showcases trip details. For braking too, where the One gets disc brakes at both ends, the Mile receives a disc at the front but a standard V brake at the rear.

GoZero Mobility also plans to export the bikes to Africa and South-East Asia. The company expects to sell 3,000 units in the first year, later scaling up to 75,000 units. They are also expected to add more models such as the DelivR, W Zero and One Smart to their lineup during the course of this year.

The GoZero One is priced at Rs 32,999 and the Mile retails for 29,999. Both bikes are available for purchase online with the company planning to open up 18 experience centres and 1,000 dealers over the next two years.