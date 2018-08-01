Govt may issue show-cause notice to Tata Motors over EV order: Report

The government may issue a show-cause notice to Tata Motors, seeking reasons for why the company did not scrap its first bulk order for electric cars, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The news daily cited sources as saying that the notice could be issued soon.

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), the public sector undertaking responsible for procuring the cars for government departments, had reportedly consulted the law ministry about the matter.

The move comes after the first batch of cars delivered by Tata Motors under the 5,000-vehicle order did not perform as expected. The company is also seeking changes to the specifications of the cars for future deliveries.

Interestingly, Mahindra & Mahindra, which is tasked with delivering 5,000 cars under the second phase of the same tender, is also seeking a downgrade of charging and battery specifications it had earlier promised.

Tata Motors said it did not receive any warning from EESL, and called all questions, including on the performance of its cars, "speculative". EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said told the newspaper that were no problems with the tender.

"As regards the price, this was an open tender and the price quoted was through a competitive bidding process. EESL cannot comment on the same any further," he said.

EESL had issued the first global tender for 10,000 vehicles in August last year, when Tata Motors emerged the lowest bidder. Tata Motors had quoted Rs 11.2 lakh per car, inclusive of tax and a 5-year warranty. M&M bagged half the order after it agreed to match Tata Motors' price.