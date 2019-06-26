Government surveillance major concern for citizens' privacy

The globe's citizenry is in an uproar about the lack of data privacy protections by tech companies such as Facebook and Google. However, it is governments which may emerge to be the biggest threat towards comprehensive action on the issue.

The 2019 Forrester Global Map of Privacy Rights and Regulations report underlined how their unbridled access to citizen’s personal data, despite protections, makes governments the biggest concern in regards to privacy.

The privacy report also noted that governments across varied geographies, economic development, societal well-being and institutional design partake in the surveillance of its citizens. These practices however, may prove to be pervasive and not in line with the enforced data privacy laws, if any, thus affecting the data security of its citizens.

In fact, with nil to negligent data privacy norms in place, India is among the top countries where rampant government surveillance has caused increased data privacy concerns, as per a report by the Hindu BussinessLine.

The report termed the surveillance carried by India and others such as China, Austria, Columbia, Kuwait and the UK to be at ‘alarming levels’. It pointed out that India’s legal and constitutional provisions for data privacy and protection were minimal.

India does have a Personal Data Protection Bill in the works, and the Supreme Court (SC), in a landmark ruling, stated that the right to privacy is a fundamental right.