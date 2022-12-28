Government officially recognises eSports as part of multi-sport event

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has asked the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Sports Ministry to integrate eSports into multi-sports events.

According to a report from PTI, The President's notification was issued on December 23 and named the IT Ministry as the nodal agency for all online-gaming related matter. It said that the Sports Ministry will have it include it in the curriculum.

“Great news for us to begin the New Year. We have been constantly working on establishing the difference between esports and iGaming, and finally, our efforts have been fulfilled," said Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).

"From now onwards, we will have to build the proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see Esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze,” Suji added.

Suji said that with India competing at the inaugural eSports Asian Games, "people were shaking off misconceptions linked with eSports as a passion or career option."

Rohit Jagasia, Founder and CEO of Revenant Sports said that the, "collective efforts of the entire gaming fraternity along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports have finally reaped its rewards and we can now proudly consider Esports as a legitimate sport in India."