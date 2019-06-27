App
Technology
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government mulls home-grown app on the lines of WhatsApp: Report

Need for secure strategic and secure insulation, at least around government communication has triggered ‘strong discussions’ to enable communication via indigenous networks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is mulling the development of a home-grown app like 'WhatsApp', as per a report in The Economic Times.

The paper quoted a government official who stated that the move came after US tech giants Google and Qualcomm announced break with Chinese tech firm Huawei amidst the US-China trade war and sanctions.

Need for secure strategic and secure insulation, at least around government communication has triggered ‘strong discussions’ to enable communication via indigenous networks such as a 'sarkari WhatsApp', the official told the paper.

The thought is that data storage would be 100 percent India-based and the application would be mandated at least for all forms of government-to-government communication and by government employees.

US and China have been trading sanctions against each other. Chinese tech giant Huawei was also barred from the US market.

NATO countries are either considering or have already backed the US, which spells bad news for the Chinese firm. New Delhi is also facing US pressure to isolate China but is yet to make an official call.

Meanwhile, Facebook-owned WhatsApp fighting its own battles with India. The country has been pressing for domestic data storage and access to user’s message and history.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #App #China #communication #Data privacy #India #security #trade war #US #WhatsApp

