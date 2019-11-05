Government mulls cryptocurrency regulation to prevent misuse

State Bank of India’s (SBI) Chairman, Rajnish Kumar, has reportedly favoured the regulation of cryptocurrency in the country—a long debated issue. This was during a recent interview to a newswire agency, while attending International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank meetings in Washington, D.C., along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said, “The way the world is moving towards digitization, at some stage, a regulated cryptocurrency would be a better bet than an unregulated one. Because there’s a dark side of the internet also. There can be misuse of the digital currencies. That is why regulation is