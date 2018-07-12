Gotta catch 'em all! SpaceX unveils 40,000 feet net to recover rocket fairings

SpaceX honcho Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday to unveil a 40,000 square feet net that is being installed on Mr Steven 'claw boat' along with some super-sized arms, in a bid to recover rocket fairings, as they fall on earth.



Catching rocket fairings falling from space has proven tricky, so we made the net really big https://t.co/WMeNZeksRq

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018

According to a report by Teslarati , the super-sized arms will support a much larger net that is estimated to be four times bigger than the old apparatus.

The arms are reported to cover an area of around 700 square feet, while the net could almost cover the surface area of about an acre.

Since its debut at the Falcon 9 rocket launch in February, Mr Steven, which is described as a giant webbed catcher's mitt, failed to recover rocket fairings in previous missions.

SpaceX will now put to test the new-and-improved Mr Steven at the launch of another Iridium-7 Falcon 9 mission on July 25.

If successful, SpaceX will be able to use the recycled parts in future missions.

Currently, SpaceX deploys Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ships (ASDS) for recovering boosters. ASDS edges out Mr Stevens in terms of surface area with about 45,000 square feet of landing area.