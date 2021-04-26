MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Got account confirmation mail from Twitter? Here is why you should not worry

Some Twitter users reported receiving account confirmation emails from Twitter over the weekend

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Several users were bewildered when they received an account confirmation email from Twitter over the weekend

Several users were bewildered when they received an account confirmation email from Twitter over the weekend


If you received an account confirmation mail from Twitter over the weekend, you should not worry. it was not a phishing attempt. It was sent out by mistake, and the company has already apologised for it. You also do not need to re-verify your account, so you can just safely ignore it.

Twitter has not stated what the cause of the issue was but it definitely left a lot of account holders bewildered. The worrying trend of data leaks and hacks recently had many users unsure if it was a phishing attempt and rightly so.

In 2021, several high profile Twitter accounts belonging to personalities such as Elon Musk, Kanye West, former US President Barack Obama and current US President Joe Biden were all hacked and used to solicit digital currency. In a first, Twitter even prevented some of the verified accounts from tweeting altogether and the company said that some users "may be unable to tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident."
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #social media #Twitter
first published: Apr 26, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.