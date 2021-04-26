Got account confirmation mail from Twitter? Here is why you should not worry

Several users were bewildered when they received an account confirmation email from Twitter over the weekend



Some of you may have recently received an email to “confirm your Twitter account” that you weren’t expecting. These were sent by mistake and we’re sorry it happened.

If you received one of these emails, you don't need to confirm your account and you can disregard the message. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 23, 2021

If you received an account confirmation mail from Twitter over the weekend, you should not worry. it was not a phishing attempt. It was sent out by mistake, and the company has already apologised for it. You also do not need to re-verify your account, so you can just safely ignore it.

Twitter has not stated what the cause of the issue was but it definitely left a lot of account holders bewildered. The worrying trend of data leaks and hacks recently had many users unsure if it was a phishing attempt and rightly so.