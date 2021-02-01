Google’s zero-trust OS to unleash new era of global productivity: Google Cloud VP

Representative image

Amid rising cyberattacks and increased online vulnerability due to the new work-from-home culture, tech giant Google is focusing on its zero-trust security offering Beyond Corp Enterprise for businesses in India.

In a bid to further enable innovation in security for enterprises as bad actors get more sophisticated, Google had earlier launched its comprehensive zero-trust product offering BeyondCorp Enterprise.

BeyondCorp is a technology suite Google uses internally to protect its applications, data, and users. The platform allows employees

and extended workforce to access applications in the Cloud or on-premises and work from anywhere without a traditional remote-access VPN.

"Our approach to creating safer normal is predicated on the fact that cyberattacks are going to accelerate. People cannot do this patchwork of security solutions that they have had for the past two decades. A zero-trust operating system like BeyondCorp allows you to make your safety posture better," Sunil Potti, vice-president and general manager of Google Cloud Security said, as per a Business Standard report.

The VP further said that the zero-trust operating systems will 'unleash a new era of global productivity and countries like India have a good chance to benefit from it'.

The BeyondCorp Enterprise solution delivers three benefits to customers and partners.

"A scalable, reliable zero-trust platform in a secure, agentless architecture, including; continuous and real-time end-to-end protection and provides a solution that's open and extensible, to support a wide variety of complementary solutions," Google said after the launch.

"This (BeyondCorp) has changed the game, in terms of how India can serve the world, in addition to India protecting itself,” said Sunil Potti, the general manager and vice president of cloud security for Google Cloud.

He added that the distributed global workforce construct was limited by speed and security.

“In a world of zero-trust, productivity gains are 10-100x. It’s a question of policy change. BeyondCorp enables organisations to have a flexible workforce that can be located anywhere," Potti added.