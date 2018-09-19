App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's Work Insights to help admins monitor workers in G-Suite apps

Work Insights is Google’s answer to take on rival Microsoft’s Office 365

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global tech giant Google has launched a new tool called Work Insights for its various business customers.

Seen as Google’s drive to expand its G-Suite to take on rival Microsoft’s Office 365, Work Insights will allow managers to see how many of their employees are using various G-Suite apps like Gmail, Drive, Docs, and others.

Tech administrators will now be able to realise if employees are using software that the company is paying for. It will track employees in groups of a little over 10, and admins will be able to see what groups are adopting which tools.Insights dashboard-min

 

Through overlapping documents on Docs, or meetings conducted over Hangouts Meet, admins will be able to see which teams are collaborating with each other. Google says this can help executives ‘identify opportunities to strengthen collaboration.’

Collaboration-min

Work Insights is currently in the beta phase and is similar to Microsoft’s Workplace Analytics tools.

In February 2018, G-Suite recorded a customer base of 4 million per month while Microsoft recorded 135 million active users of Office 365.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Business #Google #Technology #world

