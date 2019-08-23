Google's upcoming Android version's name has been revealed and its not Android Q

Always wondered what would Android Q be called? Quesadilla, Quinoa, or any tasty treat or dessert that starts with the letter ‘Q’? Google has revealed the name of Android Q, and it is simply going to be Android 10.

Google has ditched the naming scheme of its popular mobile operating system. This would be the first time that an Android version would not be named after a dessert. Google has explained the reason behind dropping the ‘sweet’ naming scheme for Android in its blog post.

According to Google, some naming schemes were not always understood by the global community. The company stated that certain alphabets like ‘L’ and ‘R’ are not distinguishable when spoken in some languages. This may lead to difficulty for some people with different dialects to understand that Android Lollipop came after KitKat.

Another reason to ditch the naming scheme was that some of the desserts named after a specific Android version like Pie and Marshmallows were not popular in many parts of the world.

Numbers, on the other hand, are universal and would be easier for people to recognise.