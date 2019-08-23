App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's upcoming Android version's name has been revealed and its not Android Q

Google has also updated the Android logo, which was last refreshed in 2014.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Always wondered what would Android Q be called? Quesadilla, Quinoa, or any tasty treat or dessert that starts with the letter ‘Q’? Google has revealed the name of Android Q, and it is simply going to be Android 10.

Google has ditched the naming scheme of its popular mobile operating system. This would be the first time that an Android version would not be named after a dessert. Google has explained the reason behind dropping the ‘sweet’ naming scheme for Android in its blog post.

According to Google, some naming schemes were not always understood by the global community. The company stated that certain alphabets like ‘L’ and ‘R’ are not distinguishable when spoken in some languages. This may lead to difficulty for some people with different dialects to understand that Android Lollipop came after KitKat.

Another reason to ditch the naming scheme was that some of the desserts named after a specific Android version like Pie and Marshmallows were not popular in many parts of the world.

Numbers, on the other hand, are universal and would be easier for people to recognise.

Google has also updated the Android logo, which was last refreshed in 2014. The new logo is now changed to black, as Google found that the colour green was hard to read for people with visual impairments. Google would start using the updated Android logo in the coming weeks with the release of Android 10.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #Android #Google #smartphones #Technology

