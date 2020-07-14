Google's second-gen Pixel Buds launches in 9 more countries, new colours coming next month

Google recently announced its second-generation Pixel Buds in nine countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Singapore and the UK. The Pixel Buds were released in the US on April 27 but had only just received a wider roll-out.

The Google Pixel Buds will also be available in more colours starting next month. The Buds are currently only available in “Clearly White”. However, Google has confirmed several other colour variants, including “Almost Black”, “Quite Mint” and “Oh So Orange”.



Only the price of the Clearly White Pixel Buds has been revealed. The Pixel Buds are currently priced at USD 179 (roughly Rs 13,500) on the Google Store in the US. However, you can join a waitlist for the other three colour options to be notified when they go on sale.

The Google Pixel Buds feature an IPX4 rating, which means they can survive sweat and mild rain. Google’s true wireless earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android devices. The new Pixel Buds feature 12mm dynamic speaker drives to deliver rich sound with passive noise reduction. However, the new Pixel Buds do not support active noise cancellation.

Google also dropped a couple of commercials for the upcoming Nest Home speaker, starring actor, writer and comedian Fred Armisen. Google seems to be building up hype with a month of hardware promotions, leading up to its upcoming hardware event, where we could get a look at the Pixel 4a.