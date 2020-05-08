Google's Read Along app to help kids improve their reading skills now available in 180 countries

Google's Read Along app was first launched in India as Bolo. Its speech recognition technology helps kids aged five and above improve their reading skills.

Available in 180 countries, the app can be accessed in nine languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese and Hindi, Google said in a release.

"Read Along helps kids independently learn and build their reading skills with the help of an in-app reading buddy named Diya. As kids read out loud, Diya uses Google’s text-to-speech and speech recognition technology to detect if a student is struggling or successfully reading the passage. She gives positive and reinforcing feedback along the way, just as a parent or teacher would. Children can also tap Diya at any time for help pronouncing a word or a sentence," the tech major explained.

Google said the app is built keeping in mind security and privacy. The app is simple to use with no-advertisements and in-app purchases. The best feature of the app is that it works offline without Wi-Fi and only needs to connect to the internet to download additional stories.

Read Along doesn’t require a sign in. Even the voice data is analysed in real time on the device offline and is not sent to any Google servers, the company said.