Google's Pixel Fold may not release anytime soon: All you need to know

According to a report from DSCC, Google has told supply chain sources that the production of its “Pixel Fold” has been halted

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST

Google’s foldable smartphone that was said to be in the works has reportedly been shelved, notwithstanding several leaks about the device.

According to a report from Digital Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Google has informed multiple supply chain sources that production of its “Pixel Fold” has been halted. The report, however, doesn’t specify if the Pixel Fold has been or delayed indefinitely.

There is no clarity if a foldable Pixel will even materialise as competition gets intense. Perhaps the timing is an issue—supply chains are still experiencing turbulence ad Samsung has a strong hold on the foldable market. Challenging its Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be a big ask.

Google recently announced the latest version of Android, Android 12L, a new take on the operating system that aims to bring the experience to large form factor devices. If plans of a Pixel Fold do come to fruition, Google is expected to use a 7.6-inch LTPO OLED screen by Samsung.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 16, 2021 04:25 pm

